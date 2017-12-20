Companies tout benefits of GOP’s tax reform bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – AT&T and Washington Federal are among the companies who say their employees will benefit when the GOP’s tax reform bill is signed.

Wednesday afternoon, the House passed the final version of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Companies would enjoy a bounty from permanently lower tax rates.

Reductions for families and individuals expire in a decade.

“It’s unfortunate because of these Senate rules we had to comply with that has that sunset, but Congress has every intention of making sure that does not happen,” Rep. Paul Ryan said.

If the bill is signed before the end of the year, taxpayers would likely feel the impact in a few weeks, most likely by February.

