Civic Plaza’s NYE hot air balloon won’t be taking off this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s New Year’s Eve hot air balloon will not be rising this year in Civic Plaza, and a lot of people are unhappy about it.

The ornaments are on the tree and the ice rink ready for skaters as Civic Plaza is decked out for the holidays. For the last two years, come New Year’s Eve, the plaza has filled up with people all gathered to watch the hot air balloon rise.

“When it came last year, I thought it was really fun how they do that,” said a little girl at Civic Plaza.

The event was started by Mayor Richard J. Berry in 2015.

“A hot air balloon seems to aspouse Albuquerque better than anything else,” said the City’s former Chief of Staff Gilbert Montano in a 2015 interview.

It was a process that took some helping hands, as a crew precariously hung the balloon above a downtown building rigged up on a pulley system. The event was seen as Albuquerque’s version of New York’s ball drop, but this year that beautifully lit up balloon won’t be launching at all.

“It’s kind of sad how they’re not doing it this year. I wish they did,” said a little girl named Manuelita.

Manuelita has watched the balloon rise the last two years with her family, and other families wish they could have seen it.

“It’s sad, we won’t be able to come this year to see it,” said an Albuquerque mom.

The city’s Cultural Affairs Department says Mayor Berry’s office had been providing the funding to through the Convention Center. This year, they say they have not been contacted about any New Year’s Eve events.

Wednesday afternoon, the city issued the following statement:

Unfortunately due to the ongoing construction on Civic Plaza, the New Year’s event will not be occurring this year.

