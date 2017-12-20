Audit: More than half of social service groups had performance monitoring issues

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque will be getting stricter when it comes to social service contracts after an internal audit found there was no effective system to check how non-profits and other community service groups spent the tax dollars.

“There are great people doing great work, but we have to be able to show tax payers what they’re doing,” DIstrict 6 City Councilor Pat Davis said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development flagged Albuquerque as a city that wasn’t tracking federal grant performance well. Davis said that led city council to ask whether the city was tracking its own internal grants.

An internal audit for Fiscal Year 2016 found that of the city’s 162 social service contracts, 95 of them totaling $33.2 million had at least one issue relating to performance monitoring or reporting. It also found that the Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS) doesn’t have an effective process for monitoring these groups.

“With a limited budget, we can have a big impact in communities and neighborhoods that need it,” Davis said. “But more and more, we’ve been paying out…to community groups without any real data on what the impact is, and we’re trying to make decisions about how we prioritize after-school programs. We want to be sure that our dollars are going to the organizations doing the best work. And those that aren’t? We want to make sure they get the tools they need to get up to par and produce the best results.”

Among the groups with discrepancies, Albuquerque Public Schools has a $1.1 million contract for after-school programs; there’s also a $6.7 million contract for city senior services.

“I think it’s concerning to see that for years, the old administration was issuing contracts without asking them to show their work,” Davis said, in regards to DFCS renewing 83 percent of social service contracts that had performance monitoring issues.

Davis said these groups are doing great work, but a lack of reporting makes it hard for city council to see whether tax dollars are benefiting the right people, or whether another group could do the work better.

“If you’re doing a good job, we’re going to put you at the top of our list. If you’re not, maybe we want to pair you up with somebody who knows how to tell those stories better,” Davis said.

