Albuquerque thief appears to hold gun while stealing package

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque thief caught on camera stealing a package took the theft to a level many haven’t seen.

Thinking they’d catch a repeat thief, a Nob Hill homeowner instead found someone she hadn’t seen before stealing a package with what appears to be a gun in his hand.

“At first, I was just kind of terrified,” said the homeowner, speaking of when she saw the video.

The homeowner doesn’t want to be identified out of concern for her family.

“It’s really scary, especially having a one-year old,” said the homeowner.

However, she wants others to see the video her home surveillance cameras captured. The video, recorded on Friday, Dec. 15, shows a young man in a bright blue sweatshirt run up to the home’s door with what appears to be a firearm in his hand. Pointing the firearm at the package, the video shows the thief grab the package and run off.

“I mean what did he think was going to happen?” the homeowner asked. “Something’s going to jump out at him? Or if I came out to get the package, are they going to shoot me and steal it? I mean, I don’t know.”

The theft happened shortly after the homeowner took off for a quick trip. After a thief stole her package earlier in the month on Dec. 5, the homeowner decided to leave a decoy package on her doorstep with a chance that the same thief would come back.

However, the most recent thief with the weapon was a different person. The homeowner’s friends spotted the thief’s gun while replaying the surveillance video.

“It’s really scary for this to happen,” said the homeowner.

While the suspect got away with a package full of expired baby cereal inside the box, the homeowner wants neighbors and others to see the video out of fear they may lose more than just a package.

“I know a lot of (neighbors) have been saying they were confronting these package thieves, and what I want people to know is… just don’t,” said the homeowner. “Get a good description, get a license plate and call the police.”

Neighbors Charles and Gina Gallagher told KRQE News 13 they’re surprised to see the video.

“That’s very frightening for me,” said Charles Gallagher.

They say it’s a reminder to be safe.

“We just have to be more mindful and just continue to look out for each other,” said Gina Gallagher.

The homeowner reported the thief to Albuquerque Police and some neighbors believe they know who the thief is. However, even with the video evidence, the homeowner says police told her that the thief would likely only face minor theft charges and gun charges, but only if he were caught with the weapon.

The homeowner says she was told that the charge for stealing the package would likely be minor because the thief took off with a decoy package of little value.

