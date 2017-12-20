Albuquerque man to represent USA at international photo competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man will be among just a handful of photographers representing the United States at an international photography competition.

“I love photographing animals,” Kevin Dooley said. “Dogs to elephants — it doesn’t matter. Birds, cats. We get it all.”

Since opening his studio 35 years ago, Dooley has photographed thousands of weddings, but spend just a few minutes with him and it’s clear: his passion is capturing the furry, scaly, striped and spotted — beasts large and small. Especially in their natural habitat.

“An animal can be just as expressive as a human,’ Dooley explained, describing the how you can see an animal’s emotion in its eyes.

With headquarters in an appropriately Zebra-striped building on Juan Tabo at Menaul, this passion pushed him to expand his business, beyond the contiguous U.S.

For the last seven years, Dooley has been holding wildlife photography workshops in Alaska and Africa, as well as taking couples on safari honeymoons. Now, this career move has brought a major honor. He happens to double as a certified safari guide.

“They were really thirsty. They had a super hot day. They traveled for miles to get to that water,” Dooley said, referring to an image of several elephants at a watering hole in Africa.

With this photo, taken in March 2017, Dooley will be representing Team USA at the 2018 World Photographic Cup. He submitted the image to a United States PPA competition, but someone there then entered the elephants into the internal cup on Dooley’s behalf.

“I had no idea,” he said.

So, when Dooley got the email congratulating him that his image was chosen, he was stunned.

“Yeah, I didn’t even know what to think. I was blown away. I couldn’t even think straight I was so excited about it,” he said.

He’ll be going head-to-head with some of the best of the best from around the globe. His image is alongside two others in the USA’s nature category.

“There’s some… holy moly, there’s some amazing photos in there. I looked through those images and I was like, ‘wow-ee,'” he said.

The first round of eliminations will take place early next year, with the winning country announced in May in Australia. Last year, Team USA took second place.

For Dooley, it’s thrilling to just be selected — winner or not. Then again, he’s feeling pretty confident Team USA has what it takes to take first.

“I am really humbled. I am very honored,” he said.

