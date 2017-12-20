41 new cadets join the Albuquerque Police Department

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Keller was up early Wednesday to join police cadets on their final run before their graduation on Thursday.

The academy is graduating 44 new police officers, 41 of them will go to the Albuquerque Police Department. The other three will join Rio Rancho Police.

APD has struggled with an officer shortage, something that mayor says his administration will work to fix.

“I think for them it’s important to show unity from top down and so it was great to have the chief out here as well and for me its a way to show that we truly are with our frontline officers,” Mayor Keller said.

The cadets made a stop at the memorial for fallen Officer Daniel Webster.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s