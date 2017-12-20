41 new cadets join the Albuquerque Police Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Keller was up early Wednesday to join police cadets on their final run before their graduation on Thursday.

The academy is graduating 44 new police officers, 41 of them will go to the Albuquerque Police Department. The other three will join Rio Rancho Police.

APD has struggled with an officer shortage, something that mayor says his administration will work to fix.

“I think for them it’s important to show unity from top down and so it was great to have the chief out here as well and for me its a way to show that we truly are with our frontline officers,” Mayor Keller said.

The cadets made a stop at the memorial for fallen Officer Daniel Webster.

