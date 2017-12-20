2 of New Mexico’s top high school football players become SDSU Aztecs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fastest high school football player in the state of New Mexico signed a letter of intent to play for Rocky Long at San Diego State next season. Manzano High quarterback Jordan Byrd is not going alone. The Aztecs also managed to get one of the state’s top defensive lineman in Rio Rancho’s Keshawn Banks.

Both players signed their letters of intent with the Aztecs on the first day of the early signing period.

“You know when I go into San Diego I am going to have to push even harder,” said Byrd. “So, it’s a weight is off my back and it’s going to be fun, especially having someone from New Mexico out there with me. You know me and Keshawn have been playing against each other since we were 7, so it’s going to be really cool having him on my team.”

Banks agrees with Byrd.

He loves the idea of going to college and playing alongside a friend from New Mexico. Banks is also excited about getting the opportunity to go and play Division 1 football.

“It’s definitely surreal and I don’t even know what to say,” said Banks. “It’s a loss of words. It’s just truly a blessing you know, that I get to go to college and it’s a bonus that I get to play football, which is a sport that I love.”

In ten games this past season Banks had 55 tackles. He had 20 tackles for loss. Byrd rushed for 1,235 yards while playing quarterback for Manzano this past season. He had 21 touchdowns on the ground and another 10 through the air after passing for 1,011 yards.