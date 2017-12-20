8 Americans, 2 Swedes, 1 Canadian dead in Mexican bus crash

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Eight Americans, two Swedes and one Canadian were among the fatalities of a bus crash in eastern Mexico, state officials said Wednesday.

The Quintana Roo state government said in a statement that the injured also include three Canadians, four Brazilians and four Americans. Two other Swedes were wounded and transported to the United States for treatment.

Officials had said Tuesday that seven others who were slightly injured had returned to their cruise ship after the accident.

A Mexican tour guide also died in the crash, and the bus driver was injured and taken into custody, the statement said.

The bus crashed Tuesday morning on a narrow highway in Quintana Roo state while carrying tourists to Mayan ruins.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. A passenger on another bus that passed just minutes after the crash said he observed skid marks on the dry pavement.

We can confirm the deaths of multiple U.S. citizens in #Mexico bus accident, and several injuries. We express our heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy. We are in contact w/ local authorities, have staff on scene to assist and will continue to monitor situation. — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) December 20, 2017