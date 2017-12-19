Woman claims dog was stolen right in front of her; pleads for his safe return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman claims her Pomeranian was dognapped right in front of her.

She said a driver pulled up and snatched the dog right off the sidewalk during a walk. The dog’s owner said the woman who took him called him by his name but the owner didn’t recognize her.

“He’s going to be home, he’s going to be home tonight,” said owner Andrea Colbert.

Family and friends desperately searched for the stolen dog Tuesday afternoon.

“He is our child and we miss him and we need him home and we love him. Our hearts are breaking. We’re devastated,” said family friend Theresa Montano.

His owners and their friends hit the streets, knocking on doors and posting signs. The 9-year-old Pomeranian was last seen in the South Valley near Desert and Second Street.

His owner, Andrea Colbert, said she was with her boyfriend walking their dogs when “Red” was snatched.

“He wanted down so I let him down. He got scared and this lady in a black car called for him and he ran into her arms,” Colbert said.

Colbert said the car was gone before they could do anything about it.

“It’s sad that you can’t even walk your dogs in a nice rural area or you’re visiting with your family and someone comes in and snatches up your heart, literally in front of you,” Montano said.

Colbert said Red is more than a family member, he is also a source of comfort.

“He helps me in my day-to-day life. I suffer from social anxiety and panic attacks,” Colbert said.

Colbert said she didn’t recognize the woman or the car, but has a simple request for anyone with information about Red.

“Just please bring him home, just please bring him home. He’s such a huge part of my family and he needs to be home,” Colbert said.

The family is also concerned because Red has medical issues and requires a special diet. He is also blind in his left eye. The family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to Red’s safe return.

