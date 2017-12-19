Video shows thief swiping package outside Rio Rancho home

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Tis the season of giving, but unfortunately it’s also the season of porch bandits.

Surveillance video from Tuesday evening shows a man walking up to a Rio Rancho home in the Haynes Park area and swiping a package outside the front door.

He appears to be driving a light blue sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus. If you know who he is, contact Rio Rancho Police.

To avoid being the victim of package theft, law enforcement recommends tracking your package online.

If you can’t be there to receive it, have a friend or neighbor pick it up for you.

