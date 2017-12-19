Video shows scene leading up to deadly stolen truck crash

MEADOW LAKE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments leading up to a crash that left a suspected car thief dead.

Earlier this month, a State Police officer was patrolling the area near Dairy Road and Meadow Lake Road in Valencia County when a driver sped past him in a stolen truck.

The officer turned around and followed the truck until he lost sight of it.

Then he spotted a huge cloud of dust where the driver, 29-year-old Kyle Fuller, had crashed and was killed.

According to court records, Fuller did not have a criminal history.

