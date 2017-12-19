Teen in critical condition after stealing deputy’s patrol car

By Published: Updated:

SAN JUAN COUNTY, (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was flagged down on Bloomfield Highway near Valentine Road Monday.

They say a woman was calling about her drunk 16-year-old daughter.

Officials say the deputy put her in the back of his patrol car and that’s when she kicked out the back window.

She then stole the deputies car and began driving toward Farmington, hitting three cars before crashing.

Deputies say the teen then was found holding a shotgun in the car.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

When she’s released, she faces a slew of charges, including DWI and charges related to stealing a patrol car.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s