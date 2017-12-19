Teen in critical condition after stealing deputy’s patrol car

SAN JUAN COUNTY, (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was flagged down on Bloomfield Highway near Valentine Road Monday.

They say a woman was calling about her drunk 16-year-old daughter.

Officials say the deputy put her in the back of his patrol car and that’s when she kicked out the back window.

She then stole the deputies car and began driving toward Farmington, hitting three cars before crashing.

Deputies say the teen then was found holding a shotgun in the car.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

When she’s released, she faces a slew of charges, including DWI and charges related to stealing a patrol car.

