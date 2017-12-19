Teen shooting suspect arrested after SWAT situation to remain in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 16-year-old Albuquerque teen has racked up at least eight felony charges since February while on the run from police, and it was a shooting that finally landed him behind bars.

Friday at a SWAT scene in the Northeast Heights, the Albuquerque Police Department’s tactical, special investigations, and crisis intervention teams worked for hours to get 16-year-old Mylin Bill to step out of a house peacefully.

Bill has has a long rap sheet. In the last two years he’s racked up burglary, auto theft and aggregated battery charges, and APD says his latest crimes are more violent.

Days before officers arrested him at the SWAT call, police say he shot another teen in front of the downtown movie theater and took off. Detectives said they believe the shooting was intentional and could be gang related. APD said Bill is known to be part of a “known juvenile gang.”

The shooting happened last Monday. Police have not said how they linked him to the shooting. APD said the victim in the case is still in the hospital.

At a detention hearing in juvenile court Tuesday, Judge Marie Ward asked KRQE News 13 not to shoot video of Bill. During the hearing, his defense pleaded with Judge Ward to release him.

The state argued that the teen poses a threat to the community and has proven to be a flight risk. In fact, earlier this year, he left a juvenile treatment facility.

“Mylin absconded from Desert Hills on February the 27th and remained on warrant status until he was apprehended by APD SWAT on December 15th,” Michael Scott said.

Bill’s mother declined to address the court when the judge asked her if she had anything to add before making a decision.

The defense answered for her saying, “She would assure the court that she would do all within her power…to supervise and maintain Mylin.”

The state fired back saying that has failed in the past.

“It was determined at his detention hearing… that Mylin had no physical contact with his family,” Scott said. “However, he did make calls periodically.”

The judge agreed with the state and kept Bill in custody.

The state said its office is still debating whether to “request adult sanction in this case” for Bill. The state also said they’re expecting to file additional charges against Bill as detectives wrap up their investigation.

