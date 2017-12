ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman’s photographs are getting some big time recognition.

Robin Nations from Portales submitted several photos to Jones Soda Company to be used on its labels.

Last week, she learned two of the labels will feature her work.

She says in all she’s submitted 107 photos. In the past, three other pictures were used as well.

