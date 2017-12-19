Search continues for elderly treasure hunter missing since 2016

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been 16 months since an elderly treasure hunter went missing, possibly in New Mexico, and detectives are still searching for answers.

The family of 83-year-old Lynn Goldin says he left his home in Washington State in August 2016. He was headed for Hogback, near Shiprock, supposedly looking for a treasure and hasn’t been heard from since.

Goldin is described as 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, with a white beard. He was driving a grey 2006 Hummer with the license plate “GOLDIN 2.”

If you know anything about the case, call San Juan County Crime Stoppers at 334-TIPS.

