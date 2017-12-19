Santa Claus makes early visit to UNM Hospital by motorcycle

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids at the University of New Mexico Hospital got an early start to the holidays Tuesday.

Santa Claus stopped by the hospital on the back of a motorcycle and was led by a motorcade from the Goldwing Road Riders Association.

Kris Kringle brought hundreds of stuffed animals for the children at UNM Hospital.

“They’re just kind of stuck here, so we want to bring a little bit of happiness to all the children and the patients in the hospital,” Bill Lindquist from Goldwing Road Riders Association said.

Santa’s next stop is the University of New Mexico Medical Center in Sandoval County Wednesday.

