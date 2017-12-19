Ruidoso officials plan to expand activities on Moon Mountain

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – More recreational opportunities are coming to the village of Ruidoso.

Since 1905, the State Land Office has owned and managed 630 acres on Moon Mountain, but now the village has agreed to a 25-year lease.

The area will offer expanded hiking and mountain bike trail systems, an 18-hole Frisbee golf course, a stargazing observatory, and improved parking.

Ruidoso officials say it was important that space was kept intact.

“People formed a Moon Mountain Coalition to protect that open space and so our interest as the village is to protect that open space and use it for recreation,” said Debi Lee with the Village of Ruidoso.

Hunting and motorized vehicles will not be allowed in the area.

