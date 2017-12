RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM crews are working to restore power to 3,942 customers in Ruidoso Tuesday. According to PNM’s website, the outage was caused by a fire.

Officials say the power was shut off because of a gas leak that occurred at the Old Dowlin Mill. The gas leak then caused an explosion and in order to put the fire out, crews had to go over power lines.

PNM expects to have the power restored by 1:13 p.m.

Outage in #Ruidoso affecting approx. 3,942 customers. Boundaries are N=CREE MEADOWS DR, S=HOLLYWOOD SUB, E=SUDDERTH DR@ PARADISE CANYON DR, W=MAIN ST WEST OF MALONE RD. Estimated restore time is 1:13pm. Crews are responding to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. — PNM (@PNMtalk) December 19, 2017