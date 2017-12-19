New Mexico woman says candidate tried to kiss her

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A political supporter of Democratic U.S. Congresswoman and New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham says a rival candidate attempted to kiss her on the mouth at a social event.

Marianna Anaya said Tuesday that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeff Apodaca tried to kiss her on the mouth earlier this year at a whiffle ball game that brought together staff from the Democratic Party and the American Federation of Teachers.

Apodaca campaign spokesman Eric J. Martinez called the allegation absolutely false and an attempt to divert attention from claims that Lujan Grisham discriminated against a transgender intern.

Anaya is a communications organizer for the American Federation of Teachers. She criticized Apodaca for seeking an investigation of Lujan Grisham for possible discrimination.

Apodaca is a former media executive whose father was governor.