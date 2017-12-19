Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Wednesday will be our warmest day of the work week with temperatures jumping into the mid 50s in the metro area. A storm system approaching the state tomorrow night will bring in more clouds and the chance for mountain snow by Thursday. The main impact from the Thursday storm will be colder air across the state. The snow impact should be minimal with 1 to 4 inches possible over the northern high terrain. Highs on Friday will be sharply colder in the low 40s.

