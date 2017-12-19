Local program teaches children how to be responsible pet owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — An Animal Welfare program is teaching children how to care for their pets, as well as lessons in empathy and compassion for both humans and animals.

City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Outreach volunteers visit classrooms from kindergarten through fifth grade to teach students about responsible pet care as part of the “Responsible Pet Care Outreach Program.” Children learn how to care for pets, the basics of dog bite prevention, and how to be responsible pet owners.

Volunteers are accompanied by one of the Animal Welfare spokesdogs, Smiley, Jake, Sadie or Daisy; or the spokescat, Arnie. Classroom visits may be scheduled Monday through Friday. The volunteers present a 30-45 minute program. Each student receives a coloring book and a spokespet trading card.

The program has been overwhelmingly well-received, including the following testimonials:

“Seeing and touching the live cat or dog really is the best way to engage the students in discussing pet care.” – Ms. Andi’s third grade class, Montezuma Elementary School

“(The presenter) answered many questions and gave useful information relating to safety with animals.” – Rose Roybal, Chaparral Elementary School

“Fabulous! (The presenter) knew how to work with a large group of children. Continue this useful program.” – Mary Jane White, A. Montoya Elementary School

“Actually seeing an animal there is most valuable about the program. It makes the program and presentation more tangible for the children. Also, it helps the kids learn empathy for animals (and humans).” – Irene Gonzalez, Norma Nunez, Deborah Blea, Leticia Vigil – East San Jose Elementary

If you would like to schedule a visit, please call Animal Welfare Marketing at (505) 764-1164.

Also, viewers are reminded that this is the last week for Operation Silent Night, the focus of which is to give donated comfort gifts to the shelter animals who have no home of their own this holiday.

Comfort items for both cats and dogs include pet beds, blankets, treats, cat toys, scratch pads, and kongs. All donations will be accepted at the East and Westside Shelters through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

For more information on this or any program, visit the Animal Welfare Website.