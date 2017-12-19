Lobo men’s basketball losing skid stopped at 4 games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They needed a victory to end a losing streak that had grown to four games. Paul Weir and his University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team got it Tuesday night with a 78-69 victory over the visiting Rice Owls. A crowd smaller than usual witnessed the win that saw five Lobos score in double figures led by Joe Furstinger.

Furstinger had a double double, scoring 17 points with 12 rebounds. It was a career high for the senior forward. Troy Simons and Sam Logwood also flirted with a double double. They both had 15 points and 9 rebounds.

In fact, the Lobos had a rare win on the glass, snagging 40 rebounds to that of 36 for Rice. The Lobos also had 62 bench points. Chris McNeal came off the bench to score 13 points. Dane Kuiper started the game and scored 10.

With the win the Lobos improved to 4-8. They will host Prairie View A&M Friday at Dreamstyle Arena.