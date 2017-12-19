Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Lingering showers over southeast NM this morning will gradually clear through the day, leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds. The majority of us can expect plenty of sunshine overhead and warmer temperatures as westerly flow kicks in. Afternoon highs will climb well into the 40s, 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: One more day of mild temps! Expect highs to climb back into the low 50s across the Rio Grande Valley under a mostly sunny sky. Starting late Wednesday, clouds will increase over southern CO and northwest NM as our next big weather-maker drops in over the Four Corners. Expect snow showers to develop overnight into Thursday.

THURSDAY: Significantly colder temperatures will spread out over the state with highs down to the 20s, 30s and 40s. On top of that, breezy to windy conditions will create brutal wind chills across NM. Snow showers will continue for those within northern NM – specifically the higher terrain.