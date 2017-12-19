Knockoff makeup for sale in Albuquerque are ‘dangerous’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “For sale” sites online are filled with knockoff versions of expensive makeup brands and experts say those products are dangerous.

The majority of the fake makeup for sale in Albuquerque is a much cheaper version of reality star Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line, Kylie’s Cosmetics.

Jenner’s “lip kits” retail for $29. The knockoff kits are priced at $10.

“The first negative you’re going to get is you’re not getting necessarily what it claims to be,” said Terrie Doty, a Nail and Aesthetician Instructor at Adorabella Beauty Academy in Albuquerque.

Doty says fake makeup often comes from factories in China that are “known” for filthy conditions and producing dangerous products.

“You can get things as bad as mercury. I read one [case] where they used horse urine. You can get horrible things,” said Doty.

People who used knockoff makeup, filled with unsafe levels of dangerous chemicals, have reported skin rashes, blistered lips and chemical burns.

Doty recommends only buying makeup from stores with a license. Doty says you can also check product’s websites to find out which stores sell it.

Many of the knockoff makeup posts in Albuquerque appear to sell quickly online.

If you have any kind of reaction to knockoff makeup, go to a doctor immediately.

