John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

After a foggy start in the Albuquerque metro area, expect more sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures staying on the cool side. Temperatures will moderate Wednesday as clouds increase late ahead of the next storm system. That storm system drops into the Four Corners on Thursday delivering cooler air to the state. Showers will be limited to the northern part of the state, with snow mainly over the high terrain.

The storm clears out Friday, but another, colder storm drops in over the weekend. This storm will also have limited moisture, but the coldest air of the season will take hold by Christmas Eve. Afternoon highs in Albuquerque will only reach the low 30s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.