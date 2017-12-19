Former veterinarian convicted of animal cruelty

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Santa Fe veterinarian convicted of animal cruelty is going to prison and is being barred from having contact with animals.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, 53-year-old Debra Clopton was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

A judge also barred her from having any contact with animals for the next 10 years.

Last year, Clopton was found guilty on 22 counts.

Authorities raided Clopton’s Edgewood home in 2013 and found 48 dogs living in deplorable conditions. Many of the animals had to be euthanized, but most were adopted.

Clopton lost her veterinary license in 2012.

