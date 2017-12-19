Former Santa Fe deputy’s third murder trial postponed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It will be longer than expected before we learn the fate of the former Santa Fe deputy accused of murdering his partner.

The third trial for Tai Chan was supposed to start in April, but both sides have agreed to postpone it.

Chan claims he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed fellow deputy Jeremy Martin at a Las Cruces hotel in 2014 following a drunken argument.

He’s been on trial twice for murder, both ending with hung juries.

The new date for the trial has not yet been set.

