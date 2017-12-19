Forget holiday cookies — donuts are the trend this season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local donut professional shares tips on holiday donut decorating.

The award-winning Albuquerque favorite, Rebel Donuts, is nothing if not creative, with plenty of holiday-themed donuts to choose from. The dough expert stopped by the studio to share tips on decorating seasonal donuts including a reindeer, a holiday wreath, and other delectable delights.

Rebel Donuts sells kits that make decorating donuts at home easy and fun for the whole family. Additionally, they donate leftovers overnight to homeless shelters and churches. So really, what’s not to love?

