Family of deputy-involved shooting victim sues BCSO

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The family of a passenger shot and killed by a Bernalillo County deputy following a chase has hired a high-profile attorney and they’re suing.

Attorney Sam Bregman called the Sept. 17 shooting “murder,” and joined the chorus of critics who say it’s high-time the sheriff puts cameras on his deputies.

“We’ve obviously got some cowboys out there that want to run up to trucks and just start shooting,” Bregman said.

Bregman spoke about Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies at a news conference he held at his office in downtown Albuquerque Tuesday. He said the high-speed car chase turned deputy-involved shooting near Coors and Glenrio was unjustified and reckless.

He’s representing the family of 25-year-old Martin Jim, a passenger and one of two people in the stolen truck who was shot killed after BCSO deputies performed a PIT maneuver.

BCSO said Deputy Joshua Mora, the undersheriff’s son, fired seven shots at the truck because he feared the driver might use the vehicle as a weapon.

“The threat was him being in the vehicle revving it and him not complying and driving recklessly and all his careless actions prior to him getting on the scene,” Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said at a previous news conference.

Bregman’s lawsuit field Tuesday against BCSO states Mora had no reason to believe Jim committed a crime and that Mora’s use of force was “intentional.”

The incident on Sept. 17 marks the third lawsuit filed against the department in the past month. One was for a reported beating of a homeowner during a raid, and another alleges the use of racial profiling for traffic stops.

Bregman claims if BCSO had body cameras, there would be a lot fewer unknowns about what led up to the shooting, adding there’s no proof Jim posed a threat and had no weapons on him.

“They certainly maybe give you another perspective to look at and what we have right now is an officer or deputy who says, ‘Oh, I felt threatened,”” Bregman said.

Jim had no criminal convictions on his record and leaves behind a girlfriend with whom he shared a 4-year-old son.

Bregman said he plans to reach out to the state Attorney General’s office to charge Deputy Mora with murder.

After standing firm against getting cameras, Sheriff Gonzales said last month he’ll consider getting dashcams, but still says there’s no proof they’ll do any good.

BCSO released the following statement Tuesday about the news conference:

A multi-jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigative Team comprised of the New Mexico State Police, Rio Rancho Police Department, Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the deputy involved shooting, which took place on November 17, 2017. This comprehensive investigation is underway, but far from complete. Although the investigation is ongoing, Mr. Bregman chose to file a lawsuit and made a number of allegations about the events which occurred during the incident. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will wait to address the allegations raised by Mr. Bregman during the judicial and/or litigation process.

