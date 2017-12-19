Developer could take over one of Albuquerque’s last open areas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been untouched for close to 50 years, but now, one of the last open parcels of land in Albuquerque could be the home to a new development.

“It’s calm and peaceful, and you can see the city, and that’s what I like about it,” said Maria Cornay.

Along Tramway, between Academy and Paseo, sits an open area at the foot of the mountains.

“My girlfriends and I walk here almost every week,” said Cornay.

It’s an area with amazing views where people like Maria Cornay like to go, to escape.

“It’s a lot calmer than going down and walking Academy because of so much traffic,” she said.

But at Monday’s city council meeting, they voted to move forward with vacating the public right-of-way to that land.

“It’s basically city property that the city has determined is unnecessary for city purposes,” said Brennon Williams, Deputy Director for the city’s Planning Department.

He said a developer who owns property adjacent to the land has been actively working to take it over.

“Taking vacated right-of-way and combining that with existing properties is always seen as being advantageous to a developer,” said Williams.

In the late 1960s, the land was planned to become a county road, but then Tramway came along.

“The city performs an analysis to determine can we, or should we get rid of, or open up or vacate that property,” said Williams.

He said the land is currently zoned for residential and commercial zoning in some instances — something people who frequent the area aren’t too keen about.

“I think Albuquerque has plenty of apartments that people can live in, and it’s really nice to have that open space,” said Cornay.

Williams said the land will likely be turned into a residential space as long as the zoning remains as is.

