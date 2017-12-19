December 19th Morning Rush: AFD crews respond to fire at duplex in northeast Albuquerque

1. Albuquerque Fire Department crews are investigating how a duplex caught fire late Monday night. Video shows firefighters battling the intense blaze located off of Wyoming at the corner of Marquette Avenue and Vermont Street. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Monday. Crews were able to put the fire out without it spreading to other structures in the area including a nearby apartment complex. No injuries are reported at this time.

Full Story: AFD crews battle flames at northeast Albuquerque duplex

2. A gubernatorial candidate is asking for an investigation into claims Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham discriminated against a transgender intern. Riley del Rey says she was fired from Lujan Grisham’s office because of her transgender identity. Lujan Grisham denies that. Now, Jeff Apodaca is asking House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal ethics investigation. Both Apodaca and Lujan Grisham are running for the New Mexico governor seat.

Full Story: Pelosi asked to probe Lujan Grisham’s discrimination case

3. Lingering showers over southeast NM this morning will gradually clear through the day, leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez wants to put more power into the hands of Albuquerque Rapid Transit security guards. ART security guards are equipped with handcuffs and mace, but if trouble breaks out on any of the new ART buses, the 13 security guards are required to call 911. Sanchez wants the officers to have some arresting powers and be allowed to carry a taser. He wants to discuss this with the mayor before drafting legislation.

Full Story: Councilor wants ART security officers to have more training

5. New theories are pouring in from around the world about some mysterious stone pillars in northern New Mexico. Louis Serna says they’re located on land near Cimarron. Serna says since our first story aired in May, thousands have seen it and called about what they think it is. He says the History Channel is also considering doing testing on the stone’s surface.

Full Story: Theories, intrigue fuel new research into stone pillars found in New Mexico forest

