Ceremony held honoring fallen New Mexican police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Officers Foundation held an emotional ceremony Tuesday honoring fallen New Mexican officers.

The foundation helps families of fallen and injured officers year-round, but makes sure those experiencing difficult times during the holiday season are taken care of.

This year, they gave checks to six families across the state, reminding them their sacrifices are not forgotten.

“That the community cares and the community is here to do all we can do to help you get through the difficult times,” said Charles Henson, APOF President.

Three officers who lost their lives in the line of duty were honored.

