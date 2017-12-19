Burglary suspect arrested following chase through Valencia County

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A violent crime spree came to an end after a police chase through Valencia County that left several cruisers damaged.

The sheriff’s office says it all started Tuesday morning when a man and a woman armed with guns broke into a home in Rio Communities.

It involved a woman deputies know well, 20-year-old Brandee Heald.

Deputies were able to track Heald down, still in the car she stole from the house, but she fled.

The pursuit finally came to an end at a Walgreens in Belen, but not before Heald rammed into three deputies.

The sheriff called the arrest a community effort.

“The diligence of the community seeing things and letting our deputies know what they saw helped bring this to a conclusion,” Lieutenant John Gordon said.

KRQE News 13 has reported on Heald several times over the years, starting when she was 15 and was connected to a series of burglaries in Los Chavez.

Deputies say they’ve investigated her for dozens of burglaries over the years, but she keeps getting out of jail.

They are still looking for the man Heald was with.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps