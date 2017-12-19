Blake’s Lotaburger introduces biscochito flavored shake

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You don’t just have to eat your biscochitos, now you can drink them too.

Blake’s Lotaburger has come up with the brilliant idea of a biscochito shake. It hit restaurants over the weekend and it’s just as good as it sounds.

The ingredients are simple: Blake’s vanilla milkshake base and biscochitos baked fresh by Golden Crown Panaderia.

“There is some cookie crumble in every single milkshake and as you sip you can get chunks and that New Mexico taste and feeling; it’s really incredible,” said Andrea Garcia with Blake’s Lotaburger.

The shakes are only available for a limited time.

Blake’s has been experimenting with shakes in recent years. Some of the most recent flavors include pumpkin spice and cake batter.

Those at Blake’s say they’re especially proud of this one because it’s authentic New Mexico.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s