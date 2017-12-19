Albuquerque firefighters recognized for saving girl at Twinkle Light Parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city honored two Albuquerque firefighters for their quick action when a little girl was in trouble.

Firefighters Christopher Epley and Eric Adair noticed a little girl choking on a candy cane at the Twinkle Light Parade.

“We are just doing our job, but at the same time it does feel good to get recognized for what we do and it felt good to have people see what we do and catch a glimpse of what we do on a regular basis,” Eric Adair said.

Both received achievement coins from the city for their act.

