Albuquerque firefighters recognized for saving girl at Twinkle Light Parade

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city honored two Albuquerque firefighters for their quick action when a little girl was in trouble.

Firefighters Christopher Epley and Eric Adair noticed a little girl choking on a candy cane at the Twinkle Light Parade.

“We are just doing our job, but at the same time it does feel good to get recognized for what we do and it felt good to have people see what we do and catch a glimpse of what we do on a regular basis,” Eric Adair said.

Both received achievement coins from the city for their act.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s