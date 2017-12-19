AFD crews battle flames at northeast Albuquerque duplex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Fire Department crews have been battling a fire at a duplex that broke out late Monday night.

The duplex, located off of Wyoming at the corner of Marquette Avenue and Vermont Street, caught on fire around 11:20 p.m. Monday night.

AFD has since put out the fire and all that is coming out of the building is smoke.

Crews are standing by, keeping an eye out for hot spots.

Video sent in by a viewer shows just how intense the fire was at one point.

Multiple engines were on scene to help put out the fire that neighbors describe as “booming.”

It is still unclear what sparked the blaze. AFD officials say no one was inside at the time of the fire and there were no other injuries.

The duplex is right next to an apartment building. Fire officials say they were able to contain the fire without it spreading to nearby buildings.

