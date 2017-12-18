True Rest Float Spa Opens in ABQ

Float therapy is a powerful tool for wellness, relaxation, pain relief and better sleep. As with any therapy, with regular use, its benefits are enhanced. Stress, tension and pain have formed over time and will take some time to experience the greatest relief—luckily, floating is a relaxing, fun and effortless way to do so!

Float therapy offers relief and benefits which are cumulative—they build on themselves with each subsequent session. We like to say “the more you float, the better it gets”, as floats themselves deepen beyond the first session. Though flotation is an “effortless” therapy, the body and mind actually learn how to relax into the float with each session.

For these reasons, guests are encouraged to return to floating more than once and to receive sessions on a regular basis to maintain their benefits.

