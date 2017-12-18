Trial underway for man accused of fatal street-racing crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jury trial is underway for an Albuquerque man accused of killing a little girl in a street racing crash.

Last year, police say 23-year-old Xavier Nelson was going more than 100 mph when he rear-ended a family’s van.

Ten-year-old Carmen Esmeralda Rivera was thrown from the van and died.

Monday in court, opening statements began for the trail.

Prosecutors say Nelson was racing, but the defense claims it was an accident late at night.

Nelson is facing charges including homicide by vehicle.

It is unclear how long the trial will last.

