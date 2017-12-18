‘Tis the season for giving blood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Traveling and seasonal illnesses are among the reasons for the decline in blood donations during the holidays and help is needed.

The holiday season is the time when blood donations are needed most.The number of donations often declines from now through New Year’s Day, as holiday festivities pull people away from their donation appointments.

Seasonal illnesses, such as colds and the flu, can also have a serious impact on blood donations.

There are also fewer blood drives during the winter months. Many hosting organizations postpone drives while people are traveling for the holidays. Severe winter weather may also cause scheduled blood drives to be canceled.

This year Holiday Blood Drives will be held at the following places:

The Santa Fe Place Mall, on December 19 through December 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and December 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Los Lunas Community Center, on December 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inn at Rio Rancho, on December 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Marriott Pyramid, on December 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on December 21 from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the United Blood Services website.

