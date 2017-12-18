Theories, intrigue fuel new research into stone pillars found in New Mexico forest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The quest to find out more about a set of mysterious stone pillars continues for a New Mexico man, but there’s also been a lot of interest in helping solve the riddle.

Back in May, KRQE News 13 profiled Louis Serna and two mysterious stone pillars from northern New Mexico that have no discernible history.

Now more than six months later, Serna says the response he’s received from the public is overwhelming and he hopes more answers could follow shortly.

“It’s been four years of research,” said Serna of his work on the stone pillars.

The mystery behind the stone pillars started for Serna at the St. James Hotel in Cimarron. Staying at the hotel in 2013, he noticed a roughly 30-inch tall pillar in the lobby with noticeable carvings on all four sides.

When he first saw it, Serna believed the pillar was hundreds of years old and from another continent. He still believes that today.

That’s partly because of what he found in 2016. Serna connected with someone who had discovered a second pillar with similar carvings. That stone was found still standing in the Valle Vidal region of forest land near Cimarron.

“This is history-making, these don’t belong in New Mexico, but here they are,” he said.

Since going public with his research project, Serna says the response has been huge. Since May, he says he’s heard from dozens of people who want answers.

“The next day (following the airing of his story), I got some calls from different people around the country,” said Serna.

Some have offered their own theories, while Serna says a Kentucky man even trekked out to New Mexico to see the stones himself.

Along with interest from the BBC, Serna says History Channel TV program host Scott Wolter has even talked to him about doing a video segment on the stone pillars. Wolter is known by many for a program called “America Unearthed.”

“He has said that he would like to do the testing on the stones,” said Serna.

Serna says that potential testing could help reveal when the stones were carved and the tools used to carve them.

As for what the stones have, Serna says there’s still “no final answer.” However, he does feel he’s learned more through his interactions with people.

“A whole lot to me has come to light since then,” said Serna.

His theory is that the stones were carved and left by Templar Knights from the era of the Vikings around 1200 to 1300 AD. Serna also has a theory as to why they were carved.

“Was there treasure to be found? There is something that was to be found,” said Serna. “Otherwise, why go through all the trouble of creating such an elaborate beautiful stone carvings on two stones that very well could have come from the Middle East, because they would not have done it here.”

For now, the mystery continues.

Serna has also written a new book about his research and theories, titled, “The Knights Templar and the Mysterious Stones in Northern New Mexico.” He’ll be signing copies at the Garcia Street Bookstore in Santa Fe on Thursday, Dec. 21, and Jan. 4, 2018. For more information about the book, contact Serna at sernabook@comcast.net.

