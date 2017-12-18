Taxi driver decorates cab for the holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (KRQE) – A North Carolina man’s taxi cab is catching a lot of attention this holiday season.

Dwight Robinett says for the last three years, he has decorated his car for Christmas instead of his home.

It took him more than 40 hours to put up at least 11,000 lights on his taxi.

He says it has made his job a little difficult but it is worth it.

“You know how people wave down a cab? Well everyone is waving at me now so I have no idea who needs a cab,” says the driver Dwight Robinett.

Robinett says he has been pulled over by police five times, but it is always to take a picture with the cab.