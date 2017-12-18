Storehouse NM fights hunger for working families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For decades, the local non-profit Storehouse NM has been helping working families make ends meet with dignity and grace. This holiday season, they are asking for help with the items they need the most: baby food and cash.

Storehouse New Mexico is a nonprofit, community-based organization founded in 1976 by Titus and Charlotte Scholl, a local pastor and his wife. Saddened by the growing number of people in Albuquerque who were going hungry every day, they took it upon themselves to help. What started as a small collection of food distributed from the trunk of their car and garage, grew to become the state’s largest food pantry. Today, approximately 50,000 people come to the Storehouse each year. A third of them are children.

Set up like a no-cost grocery store, the Storehouse allows its clients to choose which food items they need in order to nourish and feed their families. This is a client choice, national best-practice model that lessens food waste and helps lessen issues with allergies and other health considerations like heart disease and diabetes, which are prevalent in New Mexico. The Storehouse relies on the incredible support of volunteers to feed hungry families. Each year, over 1,400 volunteers donate approximately 30,000 hours of their own personal time to support the Storehouse.

In 2016, the Storehouse Mobile Neighborhood Pantry was launched, removing yet another barrier for low-income families needing food. Client surveys showed that transportation was a prevalent issue, so the Storehouse began setting up Mobile Pantries at community centers, schools, and other sites on a scheduled basis, taking the food closer to the people that need it.

Today, Storehouse’s mission remains important because New Mexico ranks among the worst for both child and adult hunger in our country. They continue to provide healthy, nutritious food to anyone who walks through their doors. No one is turned away.

To donate cash or food items, or for more information, visit their website.