Smith Plaza renovations begin at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of anticipation, “the heart of campus” at the University of New Mexico is about to see some major renovations.

“We realized with our student body that this plaza had not been maintained well and it needed a complete overhaul, and the students wanted to reinvigorate the space with different activities,” said Amber Staquadine, Associate Project Manager.

Construction began Monday on the Smith Plaza renovation project. With a budget of $3 million, the new Smith Plaza will offer lounge areas, outdoor classrooms, study areas and cafe seating. The big staircase up to the Student Union Building will also be replaced.

The project is set to be complete next fall.

