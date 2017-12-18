Police continue to search for missing Roswell woman

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Efforts continue to find a missing elderly Roswell woman.

Leotta Talbert, 80, left the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center about two weeks ago without being discharged. Surveillance video shows Talbert walking out of the hospital, finding her car and driving away.

Police in Roswell say she is showing signs of dementia so they’re worried about her safety.

On Friday, New Mexico’s Civil Air Patrol searched several hundred square-miles for Talbert with no luck. They say there’s been no activity on her credit cards.

Talbert could be driving a 2011 white Ford Fiesta with New Mexico plate 502-SBM.

If you have any information, call police.

