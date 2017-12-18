Police catch Bed Bath and Beyond thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man with an affinity for stealing from Bed Bath and Beyond.

Albuquerque Police say over the summer, Omar Rivera stole expensive items from multiple Bed Bath and Beyond’s around town.

Rivera allegedly collected high-end items like Dyson products and walked right out of the stores.

He is accused of stealing more than $1,300 in merchandise.

He was finally picked up for the crimes Friday when police say they found him breaking into cars at the Lowe’s on Candelaria and Juan Tabo.

Rivera has yet to see a judge.

