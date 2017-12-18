Police catch Bed Bath and Beyond thief

By Published: Updated:
handcuffs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man with an affinity for stealing from Bed Bath and Beyond.

Albuquerque Police say over the summer, Omar Rivera stole expensive items from multiple Bed Bath and Beyond’s around town.

Rivera allegedly collected high-end items like Dyson products and walked right out of the stores.

He is accused of stealing more than $1,300 in merchandise.

He was finally picked up for the crimes Friday when police say they found him breaking into cars at the Lowe’s on Candelaria and Juan Tabo.

Rivera has yet to see a judge.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s