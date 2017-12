PORTALES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State Police say they’re investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 70 north of Portales.

They say a car left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree about 2 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say that person’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

They say the crash remains under investigation.