New Mexico pulls plug on virtual charter school

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education authorities are pulling the plug on the largest online charter school in the state.

State Public Education Commission Chairwoman Patricia Gipson said Monday that the commission turned down renewal of the charter for New Mexico Connections Academy. She says the school failed to show adequate yearly progress in academic performance.

The Santa Fe-based virtual charter school provides online lessons to more than 1,300 students across the state. The New Mexico Department of Education says that student proficiency rates in math dropped to 11 percent in 2017 and opposed renewal of the school’s charter.

Representatives for New Mexico Connections Academy could not immediately be reached for comment. The school can appeal the Public Education Commission’s decision and could reorganize under the authority of a local school district.