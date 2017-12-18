New Mexico lawmakers to grapple with child care funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico lawmakers will have decide in the new year whether to put more money into a program that provides child care for low-income families or whether the funds would be better spent elsewhere.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Monique Jacobson, secretary of the state Children, Youth and Families Department, is asking the Legislature to approve an extra $25 million next year for child care assistance.

That’s a 16 percent increase, to about $134 million a year.

Lawmakers have heard conflicting reports this year on child care assistance.

Nonpartisan analysts for the Legislative Finance Committee reported in August that child care assistance hasn’t shown evidence of boosting academic achievement, though they acknowledged it has other benefits for working families.