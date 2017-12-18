A storm system will continue to pass south of New Mexico over the next 24 hours. It will throw a few clouds up into the southern tier state but shouldn’t produce much in the way of showers. If we’re going to see any accumulating snow it will be over the Sacramento mountains. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. There will be plenty of sunshine through Wednesday and highs will remain in the low 50s. By Thursday, a storm will pass through the northern portion of the state spreading the possibility of snow.

Mark's Monday Evening Forecast