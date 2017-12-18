Lobos’ Sam Logwood says he’s now in a good place

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sam Logwood said Monday that time away from the University of New Mexico basketball program was good for him. Logwood spoke to the media Monday for the first time since taking personal leave from the team. Logwood would not specify what exactly made him leave.

He just said he was dealing with life. “Things happen outside the court that not too many people know about,” said Logwood. “We all have personal lives. So some things just occurred and took some time for me to kind of figure it out just get into a good place where I can be able to play and be productive for the guys.”

Lobos head coach Paul Weir is glad Logwood has found some peace. Teammates welcomed him back with open arms.”The last two weeks have been one thing or another off the court,” said Weir. “A lot of my time has been spent on that kind of stuff.”

The Lobos can now get back to the business of playing basketball with the team together and Rice, who is coming in for a Tuesday night game. “I’m excited about this game because the last two days all I’ve had to do was coach,” said Weir. Rice, like the Lobos, has struggled to a 3-8 record this season.

Game time at Dreamstyle Arena is 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on AT&T Sports Net/Root.